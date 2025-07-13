Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 31,884 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,252.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,698,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after buying an additional 1,678,160 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0669 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.