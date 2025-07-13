First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.