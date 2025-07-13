First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 4,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.57.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.3431 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
