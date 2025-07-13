Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,975,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.02 and a 12 month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

