Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.