Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 369,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $45,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after buying an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $136.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

