Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €50.60 ($58.84) and last traded at €50.50 ($58.72). 778,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 452% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.34 ($56.21).

The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

