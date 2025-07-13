Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 839 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

