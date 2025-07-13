BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

