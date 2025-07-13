Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%
BMN opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
