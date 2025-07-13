Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1%

BMN opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.