Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,049.85. The company has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

