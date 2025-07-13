Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. 18,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 64,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quarterhill

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.4%

Quarterhill Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a market cap of C$112.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50.

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc is focused on the acquisition, management, and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and innovation and licensing industries. The company operates in two segments: Licensing, which includes companies that count licensing as their principal business activity; and Intelligent Transportation Systems, which include companies that provide integrated systems and solutions to the ITS industry and its adjacent markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.