Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $314,750.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 786,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,243.60. This trade represents a 3.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.