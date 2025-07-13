Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 942,669 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 894,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $273.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GUSH. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $547,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 94,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 80,294 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

