NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.40 ($17.91) and last traded at €15.18 ($17.65). 66,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.16 ($17.63).

NORMA Group Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $529.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.67.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

