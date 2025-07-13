Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETG opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

