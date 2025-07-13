BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3%
BOE opened at $11.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.
