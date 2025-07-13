BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.3%

BOE opened at $11.44 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

