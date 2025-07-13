Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ETX opened at $18.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.