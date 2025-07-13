Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.02 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

