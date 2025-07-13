Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BTT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
