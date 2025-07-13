Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.97 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.