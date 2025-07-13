Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

