Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $375.76 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

