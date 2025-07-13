Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

