S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lowered by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after buying an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,853,000 after buying an additional 224,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $527.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

