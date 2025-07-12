Park Square Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

Accenture Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ACN opened at $281.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

