Horizon Advisory Services Inc. Has $26.55 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Horizon Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horizon Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 520,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 515,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,321,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 233,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

