MilWealth Group LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MilWealth Group LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MilWealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

