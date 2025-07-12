Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,160 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

C opened at $86.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

