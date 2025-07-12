FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 788 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

