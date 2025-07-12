Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Reduced by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,573 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.