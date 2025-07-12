Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $467.48 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.54 and a 200-day moving average of $465.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.