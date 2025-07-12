PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

GLD opened at $309.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.