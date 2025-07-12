Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,614.58. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,221.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,049.04. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $1,126.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,214.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

