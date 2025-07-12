Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 36,930 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $66,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,567,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

