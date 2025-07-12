Diversify Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,921 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 592,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.