Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,743 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $250,246,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $248.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.65.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.