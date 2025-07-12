Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

