Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,269,000 after acquiring an additional 655,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after acquiring an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,899.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after acquiring an additional 213,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

