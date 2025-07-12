Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.07.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.99 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

