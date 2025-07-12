Independent Investors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 0.5% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after buying an additional 12,222,885 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after buying an additional 6,118,819 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after buying an additional 5,139,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.2%

KO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

