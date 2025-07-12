Social Media Stocks To Watch Today – July 9th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Omnicom Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating online platforms that enable user interaction, content sharing, and community building. Their market value is driven largely by metrics like user growth, engagement rates, and advertising revenue, making them sensitive to shifts in consumer behavior, privacy regulations, and technological trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,226. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,347. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,036,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $4.55 on Wednesday, hitting $561.97. The company had a trading volume of 438,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,517. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,249.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.37.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

NYSE OMC traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

