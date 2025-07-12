Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,839,000 after buying an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

