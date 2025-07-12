SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $142.10 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $148.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

