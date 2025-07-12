Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,444 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FCX opened at $46.37 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

