JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.68% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of JMEE opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $66.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

