Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 93 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after buying an additional 40,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,690,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.48.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

