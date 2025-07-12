CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,540. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,031 shares of company stock valued at $814,080. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

