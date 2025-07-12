Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after buying an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $277.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.