Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,568 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

