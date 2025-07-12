Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

